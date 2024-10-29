Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 26.8%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 39,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNB Bank ASA

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.