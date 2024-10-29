Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 59,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,379. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

