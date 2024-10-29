Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Welltower Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE WELL traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. 4,159,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

