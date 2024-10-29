Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.
Welltower Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE WELL traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. 4,159,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
