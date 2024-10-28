dForce USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $14,578.66 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99523073 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,206.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

