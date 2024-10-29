Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $36.10 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00006953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $766.82 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,278.44 or 1.00082830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012374 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005987 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00063113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,716,030 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,700,852.8058659 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.9070101 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $32,099,550.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

