Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Rises By 46.0%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 83,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,043. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
