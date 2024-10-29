Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Rises By 46.0%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 83,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,043. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

