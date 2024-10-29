HCI Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

