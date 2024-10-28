ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,700 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the September 30th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NDRA stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.24. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.