Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Hammond Power Solutions to post earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.40 million.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
Hammond Power Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hammond Power Solutions
About Hammond Power Solutions
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.