FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,410.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,148 shares of company stock valued at $64,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FPAY

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. 393,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.