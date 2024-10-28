Comparing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 6 0 2.86 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $19.11, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $342.81 million 8.34 -$136.59 million N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.08 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanSpark beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.