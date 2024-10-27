Uranium Energy’s (UEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 947,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 886,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

