Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Japan Prime Realty Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Broadstone Net Lease”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease $425.82 million 7.87 $155.48 million $0.96 18.53

Analyst Recommendations

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Japan Prime Realty Investment and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Prime Realty Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 1 3 2 0 2.17

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease 36.78% 4.86% 2.96%

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Japan Prime Realty Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units. With the subsequently implemented public offerings and other capital raising measures by JPR, the number of investment units issued and outstanding totals 997,178 units as of the end of the 44th fiscal period (December 31, 2023). JPR has assigned the asset management of its portfolio to Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. (TRIM), through which JPR aims to maximize unitholder value by efficiently managing the portfolio primarily comprising office properties and retail properties.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

