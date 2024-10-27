Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $268.88. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

