Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $189.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

