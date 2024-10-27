Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after purchasing an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,993,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

SWKS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

