Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $210,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Illumina stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.