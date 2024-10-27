Allworth Financial LP Acquires 117,922 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 114,487.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,922 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $31.89 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

