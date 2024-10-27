Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $269.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.