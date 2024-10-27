Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 230,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 280,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 649,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 93,337 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after buying an additional 192,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

