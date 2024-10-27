BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

