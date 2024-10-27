GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

GEHC stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

