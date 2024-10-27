Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 647 Shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQIN stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80.

