Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

