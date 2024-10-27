Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.14.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$32.36 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.67.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93. In related news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.