Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Trading Down 0.8 %

FNKO opened at $11.80 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $636.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. B. Riley increased their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,675.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,675.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Funko

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.