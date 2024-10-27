NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00006336 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.24 billion and approximately $129.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00037845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,365,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,722,146 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,217,181,374 with 1,216,629,972 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.25102674 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $158,059,094.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

