Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 13,651,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

SZENF stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. Seazen Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Seazen Group Company Profile

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

