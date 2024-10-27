Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 5,296 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 612,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 451,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 182,074 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

