Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 31,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.15.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
