Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 31,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.15.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.