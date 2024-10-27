CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Update

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. CVS Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $14.05.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

