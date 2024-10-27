CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Update

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.

CVS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. CVS Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $14.05.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

