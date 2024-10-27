CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.