StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

