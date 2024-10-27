StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.93.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
