Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

