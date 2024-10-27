Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,549.80 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,568.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,564.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

