Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 64.1% in October

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Via Renewables has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.35.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7185 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.