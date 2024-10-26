Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

