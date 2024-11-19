Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
