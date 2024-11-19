Royce & Associates LP Buys 209,033 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,033 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 124.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,044 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 987,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vimeo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

