Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 76.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 122,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 129.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

