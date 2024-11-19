Royce & Associates LP Sells 23,691 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $223,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $48,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.34. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $167,129.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,641.12. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.