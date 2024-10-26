Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.9 %

CDZIP stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Cadiz has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

