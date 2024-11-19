KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and traded as low as $8.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 905,580 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 737,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

