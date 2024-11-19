Royce & Associates LP Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

