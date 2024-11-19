Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $115,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

