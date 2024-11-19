Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pure Cycle by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

