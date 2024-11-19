Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.20 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 363.60 ($4.61). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.68), with a volume of 394,463 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 372.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7,380.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.