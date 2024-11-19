Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Drops By 5.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conduent by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,519,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 942,459 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 9.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 955,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

