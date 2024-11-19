Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Drops By 5.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Conduent Price Performance
Shares of CNDT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.