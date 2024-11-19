Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.74 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $318.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.50. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.37 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

