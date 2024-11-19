Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.81. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Raymond James lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.